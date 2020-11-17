Almost a third of school students in Bishkek not covered by distance education

Almost a third of school students in Bishkek are not covered by distance education. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Aizhan Chynybaeva, announced at a meeting of the Standing Commission of Bishkek City Council for Social Issues.

She noted that, according to the directors of the capital’s schools, they cover about 70 percent of students.

«Objectively speaking, many children find it difficult to learn online. These are children, students of 1-4 grades who need interactive work, and 9 −11 grades who need in-depth learning of subjects. Of course, families without access to the Internet need help, but, in fact, the city does not have money to solve this problem,» Aizhan Chynybaeva added.

She told that the Ministry of Health did not recommend opening children’s educational institutions. «The incidence rate is growing in the capital. The situation is getting worse. We are preparing two more full-cycle hospitals: No. 1 and No. 6,» Aizhan Chynybaeva said.