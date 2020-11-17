Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus fears

Lenin’s tomb will be temporarily closed in Moscow due to the epidemiological situation. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Federal Guard Service of Russia.

«From November 17, 2020, due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the admission of visitors to the Lenin’s Mausoleum and the Kremlin Wall necropolis will be temporarily suspended,» the statement says.

Access to Lenin’s tomb was closed in connection with the events in honor of the Day of National Unity on November 4. At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, Olga Lyubimova, signed an order according to which federal museums, reserve museums and organizations involved in exhibition activities should suspend their work from November 16 to January 15, 2021.