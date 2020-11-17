10:33
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus fears

Lenin’s tomb will be temporarily closed in Moscow due to the epidemiological situation. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Federal Guard Service of Russia.

«From November 17, 2020, due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the admission of visitors to the Lenin’s Mausoleum and the Kremlin Wall necropolis will be temporarily suspended,» the statement says.

Access to Lenin’s tomb was closed in connection with the events in honor of the Day of National Unity on November 4. At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, Olga Lyubimova, signed an order according to which federal museums, reserve museums and organizations involved in exhibition activities should suspend their work from November 16 to January 15, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/173275/
views: 79
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 54.3 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
439 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
479 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 66,983 in total
Honored physician Damira Bayzakova passes away
Russia and Kazakhstan resume air traffic: number of flights increased
Russia to resume financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Russia sends 50,000 PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
10:10
Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus fears Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus...
10:01
Central Asia Trade Forum held online due to COVID-19
09:53
UNDP donates laptops to regional media centers for $ 8,300
09:44
Sadyr Japarov signs law on land transformation
09:30
Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 28.8 million for a month
16 November, Monday
18:00
Nursultan Kubanov appointed Public Advisor to Mayor of Bishkek
17:56
Introduction of electronic driver's licenses planned in Bishkek
17:48
Smuggling of 8 tons of fuel from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan prevented
16:56
Presidential elections: Ballot papers to have 'none of the above' option
15:57
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court