Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 28.8 million for a month

In September 2020, migrants have transferred $ 266.2 million to Kyrgyzstan that is $ 28.8 million less than in August. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

Compared to September 2019, the figure increased by $ 54.1 million. If we compare the volume of transfers in September with the data for December last year, the growth reached $ 49.1 million.

At least $ 1,728.8 billion were transferred to the republic for nine months of 2020. This is $ 463.12 million less than for the same period in 2019.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,692.88 billion. Other $ 13.44 million were transferred from other states to the Kyrgyz Republic, and $ 16,322 million — from the United States.

Following the results of nine months of the year, there was also an outflow of funds — $ 353.35 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 343.84 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — August 2020 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,375.45 billion.

The volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,407 billion last year. $ 554.5 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,852.5 billion.