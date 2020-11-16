Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 54.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,354,609 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 54,335,914 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (11,035,922), India (8,814,579), Brazil (5,863,093), Russia (1,910,149), Argentina (1,310,491), Colombia (1,198,746), Italy (1,178,529), Spain (1,458,591), France (1,915,713) and Great Britain (1,372,884).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 34,900,000. The figure grew by 821,227 people for three days.

At least 1,316,623 people died from the virus (growth by 24,344 people for three days), including 246,206 people — in the USA, 165,798— in Brazil, 129,635— in India, 52,026— in the UK, and 98,542— in Mexico.

At least 66,983 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 121,051 cases — in Kazakhstan, 70,181— in Uzbekistan, 11,610 — in Tajikistan.