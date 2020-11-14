16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Sixteen more medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, four cases were registered in Batken region, three — in Bishkek, four — in Jalal-Abad region, two — in Chui region, two — in Talas region and one — in Issyk-Kul region.

Six health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and four more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,693 medical workers, 3,483 of them have recovered in the republic.