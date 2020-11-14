13:49
USD 84.80
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.10
English

16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Sixteen more medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, four cases were registered in Batken region, three — in Bishkek, four — in Jalal-Abad region, two — in Chui region, two — in Talas region and one — in Issyk-Kul region.

Six health workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and four more — from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,693 medical workers, 3,483 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/173057/
views: 101
Print
Related
One patient dies from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
540 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
499 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 65,953 in total
Security Council Secretary checks readiness of hospitals for COVID-19
UN to allocate $ 25 million to Kyrgyzstan to cope with post-COVID-19 crisis
377 health workers infected with COVID-19 get compensations in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 52.6 million people globally
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
483 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council
14 November, Saturday
13:36
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 50.4 million for a month International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 50.4...
13:20
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits notification to CEC
13:07
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:02
One patient dies from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:59
540 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours