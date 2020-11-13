Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone

A telephone conversation took place between the acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the leader of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and further cooperation between the states in the near future.

Sadyr Japarov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the humanitarian assistance provided in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also assured that Kyrgyzstan was determined to further strengthen political partnership, expand trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov once again assured that Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were close-minded neighbors, loyal friends, strategic partners and allies.