Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 52.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 632,478 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 52,981,305 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (10,546,023), India (8,683,916), Brazil (5,781,582), Russia (1,843,678), Argentina (1,284,519), Colombia (1,174,012), Italy (1,066,401), Spain (1,437,220), France (1,915,282) and Great Britain (1,293,715).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 34,100,000. The figure grew by 228,654 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,292,279 people died from the virus (growth by 9,483 people for 24 hours), including 242,066 people — in the USA, 164,281— in Brazil, 128,121— in India, 51,020— in the UK, and 97,056— in Mexico.

At least 65,454 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 119,129 cases — in Kazakhstan, 69,560— in Uzbekistan, 11,456 — in Tajikistan.