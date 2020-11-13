16:25
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 52.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 632,478 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 52,981,305 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (10,546,023), India (8,683,916), Brazil (5,781,582), Russia (1,843,678), Argentina (1,284,519), Colombia (1,174,012), Italy (1,066,401), Spain (1,437,220), France (1,915,282) and Great Britain (1,293,715).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 34,100,000. The figure grew by 228,654 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,292,279 people died from the virus (growth by 9,483 people for 24 hours), including 242,066 people — in the USA, 164,281— in Brazil, 128,121— in India, 51,020— in the UK, and 97,056— in Mexico.

At least 65,454 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 119,129 cases — in Kazakhstan, 69,560— in Uzbekistan, 11,456 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/172939/
views: 112
Print
Related
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
483 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
567 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 65,454 in total
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 52 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
518 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
527 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 64,887 in total
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
14:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 52.6 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 52.6 millio...
14:22
Residents of Voenno-Antonovka repeatedly hold rally at Government House
14:00
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:53
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:41
483 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours