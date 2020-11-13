14:53
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

567 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 65,454 in total

At least 567 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 136 people got infected in Bishkek, 41 — in Osh, 65— in Osh region, 96 — in Chui region, 57 — in Issyk-Kul region, 101 — in Jalal-Abad region, 17 — in Talas region, 12 — in Naryn region and 42 — in Batken region.

In total, 65,454 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/172923/
views: 140
Print
Related
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
483 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 52 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
518 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
527 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 64,887 in total
Head of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
14:22
Residents of Voenno-Antonovka repeatedly hold rally at Government House Residents of Voenno-Antonovka repeatedly hold rally at...
14:00
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:53
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:41
483 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:36
567 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 65,454 in total