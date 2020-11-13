Sadyr Japarov promises to make every effort for cooperation with Russia

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, topical issues of further cooperation were discussed, including interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection and measures taken by the parties to protect the population from COVID-19.

«The Kyrgyz side always remains committed to the previously determined foreign policy course and attaches great importance to further strengthening and building up strategic partnership and allied relations with Russia. For my part, I am ready to make the necessary efforts for further interaction and promotion of a set of topical issues of bilateral cooperation,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

During the telephone conversation, an agreement was reached on the need to continue close contacts between the governments of the two countries.

The parties expressed mutual adherence to the previously reached agreements.

The press service of the Russian government also reports that «Mikhail Mishustin stressed the importance of ensuring the continuity of the line on strengthening constructive interaction between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, both in a bilateral format and in the format of the Eurasian Economic Union.»

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. The both conversations took place at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side.