Sadyr Japarov to discuss return of citizens to Russia with Mikhail Mishustin

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov promised to discuss with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin the issue of return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan to the Russian Federation for study and work. He announced this today at a press conference.

According to Sadyr Japarov, there are facts of queues and overpriced air tickets. «We will discuss this issue during today’s telephone conversation with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,» he added.

Sadyr Japarov was forced to shorten the time of the press conference due to the planned telephone conversation with Mikhail Mishustin.