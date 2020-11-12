20:32
USD 84.12
EUR 99.17
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov to discuss return of citizens to Russia with Mikhail Mishustin

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov promised to discuss with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin the issue of return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan to the Russian Federation for study and work. He announced this today at a press conference.

According to Sadyr Japarov, there are facts of queues and overpriced air tickets. «We will discuss this issue during today’s telephone conversation with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,» he added.

Sadyr Japarov was forced to shorten the time of the press conference due to the planned telephone conversation with Mikhail Mishustin.
link: https://24.kg/english/172830/
views: 72
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin signs agreement on pension provision of EAEU workers
Russian Embassy starts accepting applications for temporary residence in Russia
Russian Embassy to start issue of temporary residence permits from November 10
Emergencies Minister, Ambassador of Russia discuss cooperation issues
Regular flights to Novosibirsk from Bishkek and Osh resumed
Russia introduces labeling of light industry goods from January 1, 2021
Artem Novikov and Alexei Overchuk discuss protection of Russian business
Artem Novikov meets with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Russian Foreign Minister tells when funding to Kyrgyzstan resumes
Foreign Ministers discuss issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
12 November, Thursday
20:24
Earthquake registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzst...
20:11
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
20:05
Sadyr Japarov to discuss return of citizens to Russia with Mikhail Mishustin
18:44
Sadyr Japarov tells about pardoning convicts
18:01
Kyrgyzstan to buy electricity from Kazakhstan for 2.4 cents