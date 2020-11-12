Japarov supports initiative to collect money for paying off external debt

«Collection of money for paying off the external debt is initiative of the people,» Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a press conference.

The Government of the republic has opened a special account for voluntary collection of money from the people to pay off the external debt.

«This is the initiative of the people, the proposal came from businessmen, rich people. Yes, there are people who are against this method of raising funds to pay off the external debt. Money can only be deposited at own wish. Nobody is forcing anyone. Who does not want — do not be angry. I have not seen information about the special account on social media, apparently, they are not actively informing yet,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov said that the Government was looking for sources to pay off the debt to the PRC.