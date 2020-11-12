Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 52 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 671,627 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 52,048,827 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (10,397,400), India (8,636,011), Brazil (5,747,660), Russia (1,822,345), Argentina (1,273,356), Colombia (1,165,326), Italy (1,028,424), Spain (1,417,709), France (1,914,722) and Great Britain (1,260,198).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 33,800,000. The figure grew by 382,778 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,282,796 people died from the virus (growth by 12,625 people for 24 hours), including 241,615 people — in the USA, 163,368— in Brazil, 127,571— in India, 50,457— in the UK, and 95,430— in Mexico.

At least 64,887 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 118,491 cases — in Kazakhstan, 69,330— in Uzbekistan, 11,456 — in Tajikistan.