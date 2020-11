Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order on the appointment of two Deputy Chairmen of the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Kubanych Moldosariev has been appointed a director of the Coordination Center for Cybersecurity in the rank of Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

Aibek Shamenov was appointed Deputy Chairman — Director of the Anti-Terrorism Center.