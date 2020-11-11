Teachers forced to borrow money to buy smartphones for distance learning

Teachers are forced to borrow money to buy smartphones for distance learning in Kyrgyzstan. Results of the study Observance of Social and Economic Rights amid Coronavirus Epidemic in the Kyrgyz Republic say.

According to the analysis, on average, teachers have spent from 7,000 to 12,000 soms on purchase of a cell phone. However, acquisition of the necessary gadgets was complicated by the state of emergency, when all trade outlets were closed.

The teachers also told that the cost of the Internet for providing distance learning varied from 350 to 850 soms per month.

«Teachers had to pay these costs themselves in order to send homework to students who do not have access to the Internet or to contact their parents. According to the teachers, on average, they spent about 1,000 soms on mobile communications,» the study says.

The researchers noted that expenses of parents for providing access to distance learning were also high and considerable, especially for poor families and large families.

«Parents did not work during this period. Most of those with small daily earnings could not buy mobile phones and computers for their children for full-fledged distance learning. Those children who had the appropriate phones previously used by their parents or older relatives, respectively, did not have all the technical capabilities,» the study says.

Parents also raised the issue of payment for the Internet. Expenses averaged from 1,200 to 1,500 soms per child per month.

The study was conducted by the Association of NGOs for the Promotion of the Rights and Interests of Children in the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Kyrgyzstan.

The study was carried out in the period from June 16 to July 22, 2020 in several stages.