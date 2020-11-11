Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 51.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 501,911 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 51,377,200 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (10,242,754), India (8,591,730), Brazil (5,699,009), Russia (1,802,762), Argentina (1,262,476), Colombia (1,155,356), Italy (995,463), Spain (1,381,218), France (1,857,309) and Great Britain (1,237,198).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 190 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 33,400,000. The figure grew by 252,067 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,270,171 people died from the virus (growth by 7,549 people for 24 hours), including 239,618 people — in the USA, 162,802— in Brazil, 127,059— in India, 49,861— in the UK, and 95,027— in Mexico.

At least 64,360 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 117,904 cases — in Kazakhstan, 69,027— in Uzbekistan, 11,417 — in Tajikistan.