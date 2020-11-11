Deputy Speaker of Parliament: We did not have time for coordination

Government agencies and parliament members did not have time for coordination during the first wave of coronavirus. Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Kasymalieva, stated at a round table to discuss the results of the study Observance of Social and Economic Rights amid Coronavirus Epidemic in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the Deputy Speaker, Kyrgyzstan fought the coronavirus as best it could. «You all know — there is a lot of criticism against the authorities. In that situation, no one — neither government agencies, nor experts, nor Parliament, nor all those people who make decisions and who are responsible for the fight against COVID-19 — had time. We had very little time to coordinate then,» Aida Kasymalieva said.

She also noted that, despite the fact that the first wave has passed, the authorities have not been able to draw clear conclusions for themselves. «There are, but we have very little research, clear decisions based on them. The agenda includes coordination, consistency and clarity of the movements of state bodies, and most importantly — transparency,» the Deputy Speaker said.

At least 1,188 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan.