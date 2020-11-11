12:35
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

Deputy Speaker of Parliament: We did not have time for coordination

Government agencies and parliament members did not have time for coordination during the first wave of coronavirus. Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Kasymalieva, stated at a round table to discuss the results of the study Observance of Social and Economic Rights amid Coronavirus Epidemic in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the Deputy Speaker, Kyrgyzstan fought the coronavirus as best it could. «You all know — there is a lot of criticism against the authorities. In that situation, no one — neither government agencies, nor experts, nor Parliament, nor all those people who make decisions and who are responsible for the fight against COVID-19 — had time. We had very little time to coordinate then,» Aida Kasymalieva said.

She also noted that, despite the fact that the first wave has passed, the authorities have not been able to draw clear conclusions for themselves. «There are, but we have very little research, clear decisions based on them. The agenda includes coordination, consistency and clarity of the movements of state bodies, and most importantly — transparency,» the Deputy Speaker said.

At least 1,188 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/172541/
views: 70
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 51.3 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
532 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
400 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 64,360 in total
Chief Sanitary Doctor tells about COVID-19 incidence among children
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 50.8 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
416 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek
11 November, Wednesday
12:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 51.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 51.3 milli...
12:14
Koi-Tash events: Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev brought to hearing
12:09
Deputy Speaker of Parliament: We did not have time for coordination
11:59
First press conference of acting President Japarov to be broadcast live
11:38
Ermat Dzhumaev becomes acting mayor of Karakol city