17:21
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format

At least 1,489 general education institutions of Kyrgyzstan will resume work in traditional format from November 11. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Students of 1-6th, 9th and 11th grades will go to school.

«Continuous monitoring will be carried out at schools within two weeks, where education in real mode will be resumed. In case of a stable situation and a good monitoring result, the rest of the students will be allowed to learn in real mode with the permission of local governments and health authorities,» the Ministry of Education said.
