17:21
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 50.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 548,031 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 50,875,289 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (10,110,922), India (8,553,657), Brazil (5,675,032), Russia (1,781,997), Argentina (1,250,499), Colombia (1,149,064), Mexico (967,825), Spain (1,381,218), France (1,856,292) and Great Britain (1,216,747).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 190 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 33,200,000. The figure grew by 255,898 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,262,622 people died from the virus (growth by 7,132 people for 24 hours), including 238,235 people — in the USA, 162,628— in Brazil, 126,611— in India, 49,329— in the UK, and 95,027— in Mexico.

At least 63,960 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 117,336 cases — in Kazakhstan, 68,879— in Uzbekistan, 11,376 — in Tajikistan.
