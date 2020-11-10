12:23
Presidential elections: Preliminary voters’ list to be drawn up by November 14

A preliminary voters’ list is being prepared. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reported that it would be posted on the state portal tizme.gov.org today, on November 10.

It will be sent to the PECs until November 14 inclusive, and will be presented for review until November 18.

The CEC reminds that it is possible to make adjustments and clarifications starting from November 19 to December 29 inclusive.

The checklist will be published no later than on December 18, and the final one will appear on the CEC website no later than on January 2, at PECs — no later than on January 4.

The list of voters in the last parliamentary elections, the results of which were declared invalid by the CEC, included 3,523,554 Kyrgyzstanis.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
