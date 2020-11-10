12:23
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about Sadyr Japarov's reforms in Ankara

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev met with compatriots within the framework of his working visit to Turkey in Ankara. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The Foreign Minister told in detail about the current situation in Kyrgyzstan. He stated that the ongoing political processes have returned to the legal framework.

The minister noted that the new government of the country, headed by the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov intends to carry out radical reforms in all spheres of government activities, including reforms to the Constitution, the judiciary and law enforcement, as well as education and healthcare systems.

The Foreign Minister especially noted the firm position of the new Cabinet in conducting an irreconcilable fight against corruption and crime.

«A thorough exchange of views took place on the further development of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations, consular and legal support for Kyrgyz citizens in Turkey, as well as the forthcoming reforms of the state structure of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Representatives of the diaspora, including students, graduate students and teachers of Turkish higher educational institutions, voiced proposals on reforms in the education system in Kyrgyzstan, noted the need for recognition of diplomas between the countries, and also voiced their proposals on changes to the electoral system.

«The meeting participants discussed the issues of increasing the number of Kyrgyz students abroad, especially from the regions of Kyrgyzstan, optimizing the provision of consular services, considering the possibility of simplifying procedures for obtaining visas and work permits between the countries,» the Foreign Ministry noted.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of ethnic Kyrgyz living in Uluu Pamir village of Van province, with whom Kazakbaev spoke separately.

«The Van Kyrgyz wished prosperity to their historical homeland and sent a written message and their wishes to Sadyr Japarov through the Foreign Minister,» the ministry notes.
link: https://24.kg/english/172428/
views: 151
Print
Related
Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan
Balbak Tulobaev expresses condolences to Mayor and residents of Izmir
Triathlete Aivaz Omorkanov wins gold at IRONMAN 70.3 Turkey
Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to be continued
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Turkey with counterfeit money and drugs
Turkey supports development of seed production in Kyrgyzstan
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
Unknown persons shoot citizen of Turkey in Alamedin district
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss joint plans for future
Turkey allocates $ 100,000 to Kyrgyzstan for purchase of equipment for elections
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
$ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed $ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10 November, Tuesday
12:11
Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of S...
11:57
EBRD: CIS citizens would like to increase state property share in economy
11:31
Presidential elections: Preliminary voters’ list to be drawn up by November 14
11:17
Sadyr Japarov: Youth is the engine of our country
10:36
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most Bishkek districts
9 November, Monday
17:01
Sadyr Japarov congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory
16:52
Arms, explosives and drugs cache found on the outskirts of Balykchy