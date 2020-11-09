15:29
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 50.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,702,174 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 50,327,258 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (9,962,900), India (8,507,754), Brazil (5,664,115), Russia (1,760,420), Argentina (1,242,182), Colombia (1,143,887), Mexico (967,825), Spain (1,328,832), France (1,835,187) and Great Britain (1,195,350).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 190 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 32,900,000. The figure grew by 843,101 people for three days.

At least 1,255,490 people died from the virus (growth by 22,974 people for three days), including 237,567 people — in the USA, 162,397— in Brazil, 126,121— in India, 49,134— in the UK, and 95,027— in Mexico.

At least 63,390 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116,772 cases — in Kazakhstan, 68,512— in Uzbekistan, 11,336 — in Tajikistan.

    
