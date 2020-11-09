Fire at Orto-Sai market: No casualties or injured reported

There are no casualties or injured as a result of the fire at Orto-Sai market in Bishkek. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The fire reportedly broke out at 00.18. Five fire brigades, a water carrier, a fire motor ladder, the headquarters and an operational group of the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergencies were involved in the fire extinguishing. The Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, Colonel Kalys Akhmatov, was at the scene. In addition, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an ambulance team and employees of the power distribution zone were involved in the work.

The fire was brought under control at 02.16 and was completely extinguished at 8.55.

«The preliminary area of ​​fire is about 1,800 square meters, the cause of the fire is being found out,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.