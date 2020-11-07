Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors

Days of History and Memory of Ancestors were celebrated in Batken city. Press service of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The event was attended by representatives of local authorities, heads of institutions and enterprises, as well as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region, Zhanybek Dzhalalov.

The event began with laying of wreaths at the monuments to the great statesmen Iskhak Razzakov, Abdykadyr Orozbekov, Murat Salikhov, Absamat Masaliev, who contributed to the formation of the Kyrgyz statehood.

«Our ancestors worked hard for our well-being and fought for the freedom of our people for centuries. We will always remember them. Our sacred duty is to remember our ancestors, to follow in their footsteps,» the Plenipotentiary Representative said.