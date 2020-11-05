14:20
USD 83.88
EUR 97.87
RUB 1.05
English

Acting Mayor of Bishkek plans to close all banquet halls for 15 days

Acting Mayor of Bishkek, Balbak Tulobaev, plans to close all banquet halls in the capital for 15 days. He wrote about it on Facebook.

Коронавирус кооптуу абалга келе атат. Жалдырасак да, сурансак да болбой атасыңар. Бүт шаарды коркунучка алып келдиңер....

Опубликовано Балбаком Тулобаевым Среда, 4 ноября 2020 г.

Balbak Tulobaev noted that the owners of restaurants and cafes endanger the lives of Bishkek residents.

«The coronavirus situation is getting dire. We cannot isolate the city again, people will suffer. We ask you, but you do not listen to us. You are endangering the city, playing with the health of people,» he said.

Balbak Tulobaev noted that the decision on the closure was planned to be made in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/172057/
views: 122
Print
Related
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
528 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
535 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 61,309 in total
Restrictions imposed in Suzak district due to spread of COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 47.3 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
527 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
495 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 60,774 in total
Political events in Kyrgyzstan lead to COVID-19 incidence growth
Popular
Kyrgyz teacher ends up in Madagascar and changes his mind about education system Kyrgyz teacher ends up in Madagascar and changes his mind about education system
Political events in Kyrgyzstan lead to COVID-19 incidence growth Political events in Kyrgyzstan lead to COVID-19 incidence growth
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
5 November, Thursday
14:17
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyr...
13:47
528 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:31
535 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 61,309 in total
13:28
Six people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul, including four children
13:09
Acting Mayor of Bishkek plans to close all banquet halls for 15 days