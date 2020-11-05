Acting Mayor of Bishkek plans to close all banquet halls for 15 days

Acting Mayor of Bishkek, Balbak Tulobaev, plans to close all banquet halls in the capital for 15 days. He wrote about it on Facebook.

Коронавирус кооптуу абалга келе атат. Жалдырасак да, сурансак да болбой атасыңар. Бүт шаарды коркунучка алып келдиңер.... Опубликовано Балбаком Тулобаевым Среда, 4 ноября 2020 г.

Balbak Tulobaev noted that the owners of restaurants and cafes endanger the lives of Bishkek residents.

«The coronavirus situation is getting dire. We cannot isolate the city again, people will suffer. We ask you, but you do not listen to us. You are endangering the city, playing with the health of people,» he said.

Balbak Tulobaev noted that the decision on the closure was planned to be made in the near future.