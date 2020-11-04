At least 70 deputies allocate money for restoration of White House in Bishkek

Restoration has begun at the White House in Bishkek. At least 70 deputies allocated money for it. Press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information.

It is necessary to restore the assembly hall, the offices of deputies — to install computers.

At the same time, the exact amount of damage was not calculated yet. According to preliminary data, it is necessary to spend 450 million soms on the overhaul of the building. Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during one of his work trips that restoration would require not more than 10 million soms. The renovation began without a tender.

The White House was destroyed during the riots on the night of October 6. The newly elected Speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov said today that it was necessary to demolish the fence around the building.