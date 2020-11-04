SCNS officers find cache with two rocket launchers in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan found an arms cache with two RPG-18 Mukha (Fly) rocket launchers. Press center of the state committee reported.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of illegal arms trafficking, further investigation of which was entrusted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Law enforcers are searching for people involved in organizing the caches, and also establish the origin of the rocket launchers and the circumstances under which the military weapon ended up in the hands of the people.

RPG-18 Mukha (Fly) is a Soviet rocket-propelled anti-tank grenade launcher, developed in the early 1960s. To this day, it is one of the most common rocket launchers in the world, actively used in hostilities around the world. It was created to attack shelters, fortifications and armored targets, as well as to eliminate manpower located in buildings and light shelters.