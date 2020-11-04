15:28
Maksat Mamytkanov: There should be no border restrictions for freight carriers

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Mamytkanov got acquainted with the activities of Bishkek Stamping Plant state enterprise. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The official stressed that the existing defense industrial enterprises were strategically important for the state.

«After the collapse of the USSR, many enterprises stopped production for various reasons. I am glad that measures have been taken to restore the plant. With good, well-coordinated management and modernization of equipment, the plant can compete with more successful industrial enterprises,» Maksat Mamytkanov said.

From 2001 to 2017, the plant was under trust management of Bishkek Machine-Building Plant OJSC, which was ineffective. Economic activity remained unprofitable. In this regard, a decision was made to establish Bishkek Stamping Plant state-owned enterprise.

The Vice Prime Minister also visited Ak-Tilek checkpoint.

Maksat Mamytkanov noted that every effort should be made for the unhindered passage of border control by cargo carriers.

«In connection with the reconstruction of Ak-Zhol checkpoint, the flow of vehicles has increased, additional checks should not be carried out, except for mandatory checks. There should be no restrictions for freight carriers when undergoing border control,» the Vice Prime Minister said.
