15:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 47.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 487,458 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 47,348,215 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (9,379,600), India (8,267,623), Brazil (5,566,049), Russia (1,661,096), Argentina (1,195,276), Colombia (1,099,392), Mexico (938,405), Spain (1,259,366), France (1,461,391) and Great Britain (1,077,099).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 190 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 31,500,000. The figure grew by 197,326 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,212,844 people died from the virus (growth by 6,775 people for 24 hours), including 232,553 people — in the USA, 160,496— in Brazil, 123,097— in India, 47,340— in the UK, and 92,593— in Mexico.

At least 60,774 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 113,309 cases — in Kazakhstan, 67,553— in Uzbekistan, 11,139 — in Tajikistan.
