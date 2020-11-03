19:33
About 7.5 billion soms in taxes and payments collected in October in Kyrgyzstan

About 7,590.9 billion soms in taxes and payments have been collected in October 2020 in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service provided such data.

The set plan was exceeded by 23.4 percent. At least 1,440 billion soms were collected in excess of the plan. Compared to last year, tax receipts increased by 839.5 million soms.

In total, 62,646.1 billion soms in taxes and payments have been collected since the beginning of the year.

«Due to the overachievement of the tax plan for the last five months of 2020, the Tax Service has reduced the backlog of the plan by 5.7 billion soms. The shortage arose due to restrictive measures for countering the coronavirus pandemic. So, in March, April and May of this year, the loss of taxes amounted to 6.4 billion soms,» the State Tax Service stressed.
