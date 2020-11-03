Pulmonologist: It is impossible to distinguish between flu and coronavirus

It is almost impossible to distinguish between the symptoms of common flu and coronavirus. A freelance pulmonologist of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Talantbek Sooronbaev, told at a press conference.

According to him, the tactics of treating the both infections should be the same — if a person has fever, then he or she must strictly observe isolation.

«In 2009, an outbreak of H1N1 flu was registered in our country. We took the medical history of those infected with this strain and compared with those with COVID-19. H1N1 caused the same consequences and complications as coronavirus, including a rapid malignant course. Therefore, those who have a fever must comply with all regulations and rules,» he said.