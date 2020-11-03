16:26
USD 81.80
EUR 95.16
RUB 1.02
English

Pulmonologist: It is impossible to distinguish between flu and coronavirus

It is almost impossible to distinguish between the symptoms of common flu and coronavirus. A freelance pulmonologist of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Talantbek Sooronbaev, told at a press conference.

According to him, the tactics of treating the both infections should be the same — if a person has fever, then he or she must strictly observe isolation.

«In 2009, an outbreak of H1N1 flu was registered in our country. We took the medical history of those infected with this strain and compared with those with COVID-19. H1N1 caused the same consequences and complications as coronavirus, including a rapid malignant course. Therefore, those who have a fever must comply with all regulations and rules,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/171793/
views: 101
Print
Related
Political events in Kyrgyzstan lead to COVID-19 incidence growth
Reason for large number of COVID-19 patients in south - weak immune system
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 46.8 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
547 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
400 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 60,279 in total
Second wave of COVID-19. Kazakhstan steps up restrictive measures at border
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 46.4 million people globally
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total 484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
3 November, Tuesday
16:23
52 vehicles smuggled into Kyrgyzstan 52 vehicles smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
16:07
Sadyr Japarov is urged to stop legal theft in power industry
15:52
Political events in Kyrgyzstan lead to COVID-19 incidence growth
15:37
Reason for large number of COVID-19 patients in south - weak immune system
15:27
Pulmonologist: It is impossible to distinguish between flu and coronavirus