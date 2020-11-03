Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 46.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 423,142 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 46,860,757 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (9,290,443), India (8,267,623), Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,642,665), Argentina (1,183,131), Colombia (1,004,308), Mexico (933,155), Spain (1,240,697), France (1,460,745) and Great Britain (1,057,021).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 190 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 31,300,000. The figure grew by 338,156 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,206,069 people died from the virus (growth by 6,376 people for 24 hours), including 231,536 people — in the USA, 160,253— in Brazil, 123,097— in India, 46,943— in the UK, and 92,100— in Mexico.

At least 60,279 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 113,309 cases — in Kazakhstan, 67,254— in Uzbekistan, 11,096 — in Tajikistan.