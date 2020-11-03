14:54
Constitutional reform in Kyrgyzstan: Work of commission to be broadcast live

A constitutional meeting will be held in the near future to carry out the reform of the Basic Law of Kyrgyzstan. Acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with residents of Osh city.

He promised that the work of the constitutional meeting would be open and broadcast live.

«You will be able to watch its work. There will be a public discussion, and we will submit the final version to a referendum,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that the presidential elections would be held on January 10.

«The parliamentary elections will take place after the constitutional reform, in March or April,» the Prime Minister said.
