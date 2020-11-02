Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 46.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,492,535 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 46,437,615 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (9,201,500), India (8,184,082), Brazil (5,545,705), Russia (1,624,648), Argentina (1,173,533), Colombia (1,082,767), Mexico (929,392), Spain (1,185,678), France (1,458,999) and Great Britain (1,038,054).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 190 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 31,000,000. The figure grew by 965,425 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,199,693 people died from the virus (growth by 19,376 people for three days), including 230,967 people — in the USA, 160,074— in Brazil, 122,111— in India, 46,807— in the UK, and 91,895— in Mexico.

At least 59,879 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 112,418 cases — in Kazakhstan, 67,101— in Uzbekistan, 11,054 — in Tajikistan.