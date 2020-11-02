12:54
USD 81.80
EUR 95.48
RUB 1.03
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 46.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,492,535 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 46,437,615 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (9,201,500), India (8,184,082), Brazil (5,545,705), Russia (1,624,648), Argentina (1,173,533), Colombia (1,082,767), Mexico (929,392), Spain (1,185,678), France (1,458,999) and Great Britain (1,038,054).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 190 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 31,000,000. The figure grew by 965,425 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,199,693 people died from the virus (growth by 19,376 people for three days), including 230,967 people — in the USA, 160,074— in Brazil, 122,111— in India, 46,807— in the UK, and 91,895— in Mexico.

At least 59,879 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 112,418 cases — in Kazakhstan, 67,101— in Uzbekistan, 11,054 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/171591/
views: 81
Print
Related
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
332 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
436 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 59,879 in total
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
461 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
484 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 58,878 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 44.9 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Three patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term
2 November, Monday
12:21
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 46.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 46.4 millio...
12:01
One citizen killed in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart highway
11:53
Presidential elections: Voters’ lists to be published by November 10
11:37
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 12 months in prison in Russia for Kamaz theft
11:10
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan