One citizen killed in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart highway

One person was killed in a traffic accident in Kemin district of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The traffic police informed 24.kg news agency.

On October 31, the driver of Audi 100 car, moving from south to north, hit an obstacle at about 17.10 on the 132nd kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road.

As a result of the traffic accident, the passenger, 24, died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the territorial hospital of Kemin district with various injuries.

This fact was registered. An investigation is underway.
