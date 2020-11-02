11:21
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 59.5 mln in October to support som

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervened twice in October selling dollars. As a result, $ 59.5 million were sold on the market.

The National Bank intervened on October 15, selling $ 17.1 million. Then the U.S. dollar appreciated sharply due to the unstable situation in the republic and restrictions on international transfers. Thanks to the intervention, the situation was stabilized for a short time.

But exchange rate of the dollar sharply rose again last week, approaching 82 soms. This forced the National Bank to intervene again, selling a record $ 42.4 million. This is the largest intervention for the past six months.
