Price of tomatoes rose by 20.5 percent, and cucumbers — by 41.4 percent in Kyrgyzstan for a week. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation provided such data based on the results of monitoring of average market prices in the republic from October 21 to October 28, 2020.

There is also a slight increase in prices for potatoes, carrots, onions, cabbage and garlic.

Local apples, on the contrary, fell in price by 6.8 percent. The cost of imported apples increased by 1.2 percent.