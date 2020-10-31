Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek

About 100 people hold rally in front of the building of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) in Bishkek in support of the arrested former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. People brought banners with the words «Hands off General Asanov», «People’s General is our leader.» According to them, his relatives, friends, as well as those who are not indifferent to his fate, take part in the rally.

«It is completely unclear what Kursan Asanov is accused of. What crime did he commit? If he is to blame for something, let them say for what exactly. If he is innocent, let him go. We intend to write an appeal addressed to acting President Sadyr Japarov, in order to acquit and release him,» public figure Zhyldyzbek Turganov, present at the rally, said.

On October 29, the Bishkek City Court remanded Kursan Asanov in custody in the SCNS pretrial detention center for a period of two months. The former Deputy Minister was detained after the riots on Ala-Too square on October 9. He, like the rest of the defendants in the case, is accused of staging riots.

Almazbek Atambayev, Farid Niyazov, Kanat Sagymbaev and Temirlan Sultanbekov are also involved in the case. All of them, except for Sultanbekov, who was placed under house arrest, are now in custody.