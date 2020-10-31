16:42
USD 81.80
EUR 95.48
RUB 1.03
English

Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek

About 100 people hold rally in front of the building of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) in Bishkek in support of the arrested former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. People brought banners with the words «Hands off General Asanov», «People’s General is our leader.» According to them, his relatives, friends, as well as those who are not indifferent to his fate, take part in the rally.

«It is completely unclear what Kursan Asanov is accused of. What crime did he commit? If he is to blame for something, let them say for what exactly. If he is innocent, let him go. We intend to write an appeal addressed to acting President Sadyr Japarov, in order to acquit and release him,» public figure Zhyldyzbek Turganov, present at the rally, said.

On October 29, the Bishkek City Court remanded Kursan Asanov in custody in the SCNS pretrial detention center for a period of two months. The former Deputy Minister was detained after the riots on Ala-Too square on October 9. He, like the rest of the defendants in the case, is accused of staging riots.

Almazbek Atambayev, Farid Niyazov, Kanat Sagymbaev and Temirlan Sultanbekov are also involved in the case. All of them, except for Sultanbekov, who was placed under house arrest, are now in custody.
link: https://24.kg/english/171518/
views: 128
Print
Related
Rally against President of France held in Jalal-Abad and Osh
Dismissal of Severelectro director: Special commission to consider issue
Rally of Severelectro employees continues near Government House
Severelectro employees demand dialogue with management
Bishkek City Court remands Kursan Asanov in custody
Another rally held near Bishkek City Hall
Rally near Bishkek City Hall: Balbak Tulobaev comes out to protesters
Another rally held at building of Central Election Commission in Bishkek
People with flags gather near City Hall in Bishkek
Uzgen residents hold rally demanding to return former head of district
Popular
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
31 October, Saturday
15:49
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
15:34
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
15:22
First Deputy Prime Minister: Tax Service is not punitive agency
12:50
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:45
Three patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan