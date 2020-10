Foreigners working in Russia will be able to get tested for HIV, AIDS and COVID-19 free of charge. Asia in Center Telegram channel informs.

They can get tested anonymously in specialized clinics in the capital of the Russian Federation and the Moscow Oblast.

«According to statistics, the majority of foreigners arriving to work in Russia are citizens of the CIS, among whom workers from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan take a leading position,» the message says.