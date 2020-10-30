14:45
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 44.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 543,254 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 44,945,080 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (8,944,632), India (8,040,203), Brazil (5,494,376), Russia (1,570,446), Argentina (1,143,800), Colombia (1,048,055), Mexico (912,811), Spain (1,160,083), France (1,327,852) and Great Britain (968,456).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 190 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 30,200,000. The figure grew by 185,514 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,180,317 people died from the virus (growth by 7,025 people for 24 hours), including 228,647 people — in the USA, 158,969— in Brazil, 120,527— in India, 46,045— in the UK, and 90,773— in Mexico.

At least 58,394 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 111,100 cases — in Kazakhstan, 66,392— in Uzbekistan, 10,939 — in Tajikistan.
