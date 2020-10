Autumn school break will last nine days in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The ministry clarified that in accordance with Article 113 of the Labor Code, if a day off and a non-working holiday coincide, the day off is transferred to the next working day after the holiday.

«Thus, the autumn school break will last from November 2 to November 10 inclusive,» the ministry said.

Recall, the country marks the Days of History and Memory of Ancestors on November 7 and November 8. This year they fall on Saturday and Sunday, so the days off are postponed to Monday (November 9) and Tuesday (November 10).