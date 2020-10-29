15:45
Uzbek citizens try to illegally get into Kyrgyzstan in search of work

Two citizens of Uzbekistan tried to enter Kyrgyzstan outside a checkpoint. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Border guards and officers of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic found citizens who were illegally crossing the border from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan outside the checkpoint near Madaniyat village in Osh region.

The violators of the state border were detained for attempt to illegally cross the state border.

The detainees, as they said, were heading for Kyrgyzstan in search of work.

After drawing up the relevant documents, they were handed over to the employees of the territorial subdivision of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for further investigation.
