Deputy Chief of Traffic Safety Department detained on suspicion of corruption

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed a corruption scheme that operated during competitive selection of candidates for the Patrol Police Service. The Deputy Head of the Central Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic was detained on suspicion of corruption. Press center of SCNS reported today.

«On October 27, as a result of investigative and operational measures, officers of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security detained the Deputy Chief of the Central Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Police Lieutenant Colonel Nur Satybaldiev. The detainee systematically received money from candidates for their employment at the Department of Patrol Police Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and from the current employees — for promotion at work,» the SCNS said.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of taking a bribe. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.