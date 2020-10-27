19:32
Kyrgyzstan, Great Britain discuss return of assets transferred from republic

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Great Britain to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett paid special attention to the issue of interaction on the return of illegally transferred assets to the Kyrgyz Republic at a meeting. Press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting of the diplomats took place today. An interested exchange of views took place between the parties on topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres.

«Taking into account the large volume of trade with the UK in the form of gold exports from Kyrgyzstan, the emphasis was placed on the need to diversify the supply of products and goods to the UK. The sides discussed issues of cooperation in adaptation to climate change, ecology, as well as in other areas of mutual interest. The schedule of activities on the bilateral cooperation agenda was considered,» the statement says.
