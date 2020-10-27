19:32
Foreign Ministry asks UN to increase assistance to Kyrgyzstan due to COVID-19

Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the UN Mirgul Moldoisaeva asked to increase assistance from the organization’s development programme in the fight against coronavirus and its consequences, as well as in improving the electoral process. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Mirgul Moldoisaeva held an online meeting with the Administrator of the UN Development Programme Achim Steiner to discuss the prospects for cooperation.

Mirgul Moldoisaeva told about the internal political situation in the country, including the full-fledged work of all state institutions, the events that took place in Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections, including the peaceful transfer of power in the country in accordance with national legislation.

She assured UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner that Kyrgyzstan remains committed to international obligations, including in areas such as the rule of law, protection and promotion of human rights and freedoms.

Achim Steiner said that work was underway to assess the needs of Kyrgyzstan to alleviate the current situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic, following which the issues of allocation of additional funds and providing technical assistance would be decided.
