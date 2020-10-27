15:01
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 43.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 493,941 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 43,483,973 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (8,702,750), India (7,946,429), Brazil (5,409,854), Russia (1,520,800), Argentina (1,102,301), Colombia (1,025,052), Mexico (895,326), Spain (1,098,320), France (1,209,651) and Great Britain (897,740).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 189 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 29,100,000. The figure grew by 927,213 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,159,397 people died from the virus (growth by 5,772 people for 24 hours), including 225,697 people — in the USA, 157,397— in Brazil, 119,014— in India, 45,088— in the UK, and 89,171— in Mexico.

At least 56,738 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110,684 cases — in Kazakhstan, 65,667— in Uzbekistan, 10,819 — in Tajikistan.
