Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least nine new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, three health workers became infected in Bishkek, one — in Osh city, three — in Batken region, one — in Issyk-Kul region and one — in Talas region.

Ten health workers have been discharged from home isolation for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,597 medical workers, 3,290 of them have recovered in the republic.