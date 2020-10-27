CMIF pays 2 billion soms for treatment of patients from vulnerable groups

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan (CMIF) has paid 1,839,800 billion soms to hospitals for treatment of patients from socially vulnerable categories of the population for nine months. Press service of the Fund reported.

There were 294,700 cases treated during this period.

«A socially vulnerable category of the population with a referral from a family doctor for hospitalization can receive planned inpatient care without co-payment (free of charge), but not more than two planned hospitalizations per year (except for children under 6 years old),» the CMIF noted.

The list of categories of citizens, who have the right to free medical care on the basis of clinical indications of the underlying disease at stationary levels, can be found on the CMIF website.