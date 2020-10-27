Experts leave for Issyk-Kul region within fight against coronavirus

Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has established a civic initiative group of public healthcare experts, consisting of epidemiologists, clinicians and researchers. The organization reported.

According to the Foundation, they left for Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The number of people infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan after a short recession began to increase in autumn. The second wave of coronavirus infection started, associated with the start of the SARS and influenza season.

For half a month — from October 12 to 25 — 6,500 new cases were registered in the country. Moreover, in the first three months of the pandemic — from March 19 to June 18 — less cases were registered in the country — 2,600 cases. «If we do not draw conclusions from past mistakes, then the new outbreak may turn out to be much more difficult than the situation that the country experienced in June-July. In particular, the situation with the spread of COVID-19 after the holiday season worsened in Issyk-Kul region. According to official data, more than 3,000 residents of the region have been infected with coronavirus over the past period. At the request of the Governor of Issyk-Kul region, the regional headquarters for combating coronavirus and the Ministry of Health, it was instructed to provide support in preparing for the autumn-winter complication of the epidemiological situation in the region. Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan has established a civic initiative group of public healthcare experts, consisting of epidemiologists, clinicians and researchers,» the organization said.

This group, with the support of the Foundation and Oxford University, has previously implemented projects on scientific modeling of COVID-19 course in the country, which was presented to the government of the Kyrgyz Republic in April and August. In addition, the experts participated in the implementation of the national hotline 118 for self-diagnosis of coronavirus project. This time they provide technical and advisory support to Issyk-Kul region: they conduct thorough research and intensive training of medical personnel from all healthcare institutions in the region, including medical and obstetric centers, Family Medicine Centers, territorial hospitals and the Regional Combined Hospital in Karakol.

This initiative is being implemented by civil society in order to timely and accurately respond to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19.

The expert group, along with previous think tank projects, is taking a full-scale scientific and practical approach to fighting the epidemic. They involve the entire medical staff of medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region and district administrations in the process of preparing for the autumn-winter period, coming to each polyclinic and hospital to train doctors in triage, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of patients with COVID-19. Experienced specialists from Kyrgyzstan conducted trainings in each institution, including epidemiologists, radiologists, infectious disease specialists, resuscitators and cardiologists.