Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 10.6 million for a month

In August 2020, migrants have transferred $ 237.4 million to Kyrgyzstan that is $ 10.6 million less than in July. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

Compared to August 2019, the figure increased by $ 18 million. If we compare the volume of transfers in August with the data for December last year, the growth reached $ 22.5 million.

At least $ 1,462.7 billion were transferred to the republic for eight months of 2020. This is $ 107.8 million less than for the same period in 2019.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,431 billion. Other $ 12.23 million were transferred from other states to the Kyrgyz Republic, and $ 14.02 million — from the United States.

Following the results of eight months of the year, there was also an outflow of funds — $ 302.9 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 294.8 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — August 2020 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,159.8 billion.

The volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,407 billion last year. $ 554.5 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,852.5 billion.
