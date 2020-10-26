Kyrgyzstani tries to transport large batch of ascorbic acid to Kazakhstan

Border guards prevented transportation of medical supplies outside the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Border Service of the country reported.

A VOLVO-FH 12 truck driven by a 50-year-old Kyrgyzstani arrived at Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. During inspection of the vehicle, the border guards found a cargo — medical preparations — ascorbic acid, export of which is prohibited from the country.

«The total cost of the cargo was more than 1,300 million soms. After drawing up the relevant documents, the driver and the cargo were handed over to the employees of the territorial division of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes for further investigation,» the state service added.